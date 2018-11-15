× 5th Annual Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

RICHMOND, Va.–

The 5th consecutive season of Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village at the Meadow Event Park kicks off Friday, November 16, and will run through Sunday, December 31.

Several new displays have been added to the popular Holiday attraction, including a 21-foot singing snowman. In total, Illuminate Light Show has over two million LED lights, spanning across a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to approximately 45 minutes of unique Christmas tunes. After driving through the show, families are encouraged to stop by Santa’s Village, where they can enjoy hot food, sweet treats, hot and cold beverages, games for kids, spider jumps, and Christmas gifts including clothing, jewelry, bulk candy and fudge. Pictures with Santa are available through December 23, 2018.

There’s free admission for our service men and women, the owners of Illuminate Light Show are offering free admission to all Military personnel and first responders, including their entire carload, on opening night: Friday, November 16, 2018. Simply show proper ID at the gate. Military personnel and first responders will receive $3 off admission any night thereafter. Illuminate Light Show is once again partnering with Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank this year, with a donation goal of at least 5,000 cans of food. Guests who bring at least five cans of non-perishable food on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from November 19, 2018 through December 19, 2018 will receive $5 off admission.