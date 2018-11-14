Woman charged with embezzling from parent-run JROTC booster group

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been charged with felony counts of embezzlement and grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from a parent-run organization that raises money for the Patrick Henry JROTC program.

LaReine Ervin, treasurer of the Patriot Navy Cadet Parents Organization, was arrested on November 6. She was charged with stealing an among greater than $500.

The Patriot Navy Cadet Parents Organization is not affiliated with the Hanover School system. The parent-run group raises monetary funds for the Patrick Henry JROTC program, according to the group’s website.

The initial report about wrongdoing was taken on November 5, according to Hanover Sgt. James Cooper. Ervin was arrested a day later.

