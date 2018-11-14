Winter Storm Watch for western Va.; cold rain in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be a dry and chilly day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s in most areas.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western Virginia as a nor’easter is expected to develop Wednesday night and move through the area through Thursday.

Significant ice accumulations and some minor snow accumulations are likely. This event will be a cold rain for Richmond.

Dry weather returns for the weekend, with lows in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s.

Dry weather is expected for the first half of next week as well, including the big travel day on Wednesday.