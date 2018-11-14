Video shows masked suspect robbing Henrico store at gunpoint

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police is asking for the public’s help to identify the man accused of robbing an Exxon convenience store at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred on November 11 at approximately 8:12 p.m. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a robbery.

Police said the male suspect entered the store and demanded money with a firearm. He was last seen fleeing the business eastbound towards Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, black or Hispanic male, who is approximately 25 to 32 years old, 5’11” tall and 210 pounds. He was wearing a beige or yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants and white shoes. He was also wearing a black face mask and was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.