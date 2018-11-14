These heroes honored for risking their lives to save others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Central Virginia heroes were honored at the 29th Annual Valor Awards at the Greater Richmond Convention Center Wednesday.

The event, sponsored by Retail Merchants, Ukrop's and Union Bank & Trust, celebrates courageous acts performed by police officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.

Among those being recognized was Nicholas Finch, a patrolman with the VCU Police department.

He received a Silver Valor Award after he chased down and captured a murder suspect following a fatal shooting.

"I had no idea it would be anything this extravagant, it's a huge deal. I really don't feel worthy of it," Finch said.

He said the award would inspire him to encourage his co-workers on the force to go the extra mile, every day.

Honorees are nominated by area Fire/EMS and police chiefs based on three sets of criteria:

• Gold - The highest level is awarded to an individual in recognition of an act involving extreme personal risk.

• Silver - Awarded to an individual in recognition of acts involving great personal risk.

• Bronze - Awarded to an individual in recognition of acts involving unusual personal risk beyond what is expected while performing one's usual responsibilities.