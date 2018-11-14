× Richmond Public Schools bus rear-ended, driver charged

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver has been charged after a Richmond Public Schools bus was rear-ended Wednesday evening in South Richmond.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Carnation Street.

The bus was carrying special needs children, according to Richmond Police. There is no word on injuries in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been charged with failure to yield the right of way.

CBS 6 has contacted Richmond Public Schools to learn more information on the bus involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.