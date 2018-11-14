Richmond Police cruiser involved in 3-car crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond Police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route 76 near Courthouse Road in Chesterfield on Wednesday morning.

“A Richmond Police officer driving a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling northbound on Route 76 slowing for toll traffic when a Dodge Ram struck the police officer in the rear,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “A BMW SUV traveling behind the Dodge Ram was able to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid striking the Dodge Ram. A Chrysler Van traveling directly behind the BMW struck the Dodge Ram in the rear.”

The Dodge Ram driver, 38-year-old Jonathan Mcclure, of Midlothian, was charged with following too close.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.