Missing 53-year-old Petersburg man has health issues

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 53-year-old man on Saturday, November 10.

Paul Townes was last seen at his residence in the 30 block of W. Fillmore Street at approximately 9:00 a.m.

Police say that Townes has health issues that are a concern.

Townes is described as a black male, 5’7” tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Townes you are asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending the tip by downloading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.

