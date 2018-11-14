× Injured bus driver helps students out of flipped school bus

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A school bus driver was credited with helping students following a crash in Lunenburg County, Virginia. When a dump truck driver crashed into the Kenston Forest School bus Tuesday afternoon, the school bus flipped on its side. Once the bus stopped moving, the injured school bus driver jumped into action.

“[The school bus driver] performed above and beyond our expectations,” Kenston Forest School Board member Philip Vannoorbeeck said. “[The school bus driver] helped the children get off the bus because the bus had turned over on its side and they had to use the emergency exits to get those young children off the bus.”

Six children on the bus were injured, according to police.

One suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. That student remained in the hospital Wednesday. That student’s condition was not released.

The school bus driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“Our hearts go out and prayers go out to the families whose children were injured,” Vannoorbeeck said.

The driver of the truck, John R. Grizzard, 38, of Emporia, Va., was charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Grizzard was not injured in the crash.

The crash, which was reported on Route 40 and Old Fletcher Road, remained under investigation.

“Seeing the bus on the side and also seeing what hit it from behind, the size of that truck, how heavy it is, like I said, easily could have been multiple fatalities,” Courier Record Newspaper editor Billy Coleburn said. “It was the most anxiety I felt going to a scene in my 30 years at the newspaper.”

Tuesday’s crash was the third time a Kenston Forest School bus was struck by another vehicle in 2018.