“Let It Snow!” with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra

RICHMOND, Va. - “Let It Snow!” Is this year’s holiday program from the Richmond Symphony Orchestra with vocalist Desiree Roots and the Richmond Symphony Chorus. The highly anticipated show will include classic holiday songs, including “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Silver Bells.” We spoke to Erin Freeman the guest conductor, as well as vocalist Desiree roots about what you can expect from the show. Desiree Roots, along with keyboardist Fabian Lance, also gave a special sneak peek of the show!

Richmond Symphony Orchestra’s “Let It Snow” with Desiree Roots and the Richmond Symphony Chorus is Saturday, December 1st at 8:00pm and Sunday, December 2nd at 3:00pm. Both shows will be held at the Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are now available. For more information, you can visitwww.richmondsymphony.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND SYMPHONY}