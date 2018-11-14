× These outstanding Henrico teachers will travel the globe to ‘become even better instructors’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ten Henrico teachers were named finalists for the 2018 REB Award for Teaching Excellence by the Community Foundation.

The four REB award winners in Henrico were:

Caroline Canning, Henrico High School: $11,500 to study the effects of apartheid, and the impact of Nelson Mandela and the social justice movement in South Africa. Canning will also use the grant to explore the culture and beauty of Zambia in pursuit of literary connections.

Robert Meister, Glen Allen High School: $10,000 to study improvisational handpan music and techniques with international musicians from France, Portugal and the U.S. to further enhance lessons in literature and writing.

Nichole Gross, Fairfield Middle School: $12,000 to explore the cultures, landscapes, languages and arts that influence world literature and American culture. Gross will travel to England, France, Italy, Spain, Ghana, and Morocco.

Robin Milwit, Greenwood Elementary School: $11,500 to study emerging technologies that help develop students’ social and emotional skills by visiting schools and educational technology companies in Finland. The grant will also pay for Milwit to attend national technology conferences in Florida and California, and to visit the Fred Rogers Center in Pennsylvania.

“The winners received grants ranging from $10,000 to $12,000, which they will use to become even better instructors, traveling to places such as Europe and Africa to continue their love of learning and pursue cutting-edge study in their fields,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said.

Henrico finalists who will receive $750 grants include:

Sarah Catlett, Trevvett Elementary School

Jeannine Chewning, Hermitage High School

Catherine Latcovich, Deep Run High School

Cristina Lynn, Shady Grove Elementary School

Joseph Palen, Deep Run High School

Kristen Schemmel, Kaechele Elementary School