Win family 4-pack to Model Railroad Show at Science Museum of Virginia

Don’t miss your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the 41st Model Railroad Show, which runs Friday, Nov. 23 – Sunday, Nov. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season! See unique train displays, Clydesdales, blacksmiths, special holiday demonstrations and more!

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.