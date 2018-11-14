Former tenants of condemed apartments say they haven’t recieved mail in months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond has condemned Premier Gardens, the Flats at Ginter Park, and half of Hawthorne Hall.

During this calendar year, families have been forced to move, but some tell CBS 6, despite putting in multiple change of address forms with the United States Postal Service, their mail hasn’t followed.

“Every day we go from the new address to the old address, from the old address to this post office, every single day, and I shouldn’t have to do that,” expressed Patricia Middleton.

Middleton says she has been trying to track down her mail for weeks.

“Where is the mail. If it’s not in the box at either address and we come to the post office and it not there. Where is it?” Middleton questioned.

Cheryl Brown tells CBS 6 she has been searching for her mail for a year.

“I’m not talking about just any junk mail, I’m talking about serious mail,” the Hawthorne Hall resident said.

Brown moved last November after her ceiling fell in on her and her building at Premier Gardens was condemned. Brown said has not consistently received mail since and some of her mail is still being delivered to her old address.

“Something needs to change,” said Brown.

“Who delivers mail to a condemned property or a property where nobody is living?” asked Patricia Middleton. “Why would you put mail in the mailbox when nobody’s living on that property.”

Now they say they just want the USPS to deliver on their promise.

“All I want is for my mail to be delivered to where it’s supposed to go,” said Middleton.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers brought the concerns to the USPS. They tell us they are looking into the situation.

