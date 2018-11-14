Enjoy This Delicacy: Pork Belly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – David McClure is Chef De Cuisine at Williamsburg Winery. He was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to prepare a hazelnut seared pork belly with a side of sweet potato hash. Simon Smith paired this pork delicacy with some full bodied wine.

Hazelnut seared Pork Belly with Sweet Potato Hash

Pork Belly

2.5# Pork Belly

5ea. Cipollini onions

1/2cup garlic cloves

2tbl fennel seed

2tbl green peppercorn

1gal water

2cups rough chopped basil

After it’s cooked 3 cups finely smoked chopped hazelnuts

Place pork belly, onions and garlic in a medium roasting pan and place on a burner with medium heat. Let cook for five to six minutes. Add Petite Fleur to deglaze pan. Add fresh herbs, spices and water. Wrap pan with plastic wrap and then foil, Let cook for 4 hours at 325 degrees. Let cool and place in refrigerator. Cut into large cubes. Place top of pork belly in the hazelnuts and sear for five minutes on each side save the fat in pan for your sweet potatoes.

Sweet potatoes

2ea. Sweet Potatoes

2tbl whole butter

2tbl Pork fat

1tbl fresh ground garlic

4ea. Cipollini onions(cut in fourths)

1/2cup White sorghum

1tbl Cardamom

1tbl cinnamon

First boil the sweet potatoes until fork tender. Place in ice water to cool. Now you can peel skin off and dice. Get a medium sauté pan on low heat and add the pork fat and butter. Add sweet potatoes, onions and garlic, once it cooks for 3 to five minutes add the sorghum. Place on a plate, slice pork belly and place on top. Use excess liquid in pan to sauce plate.