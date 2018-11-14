Driver pleads not guilty to killing 3 on Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — The driver charged with killing three people in a Route 288 crash pleaded not guilty to those crimes.

Claire Carr, 53, entered her plea this week in Goochland County Circuit Court, according to online court records.

Her trial on three counts of involuntary manslaughter is scheduled for March 2019.

Carr was driving the car that struck and killed three people who were standing along the side of Route 288 south the night of June 27, according to Virginia State Police.

The preliminary investigation revealed Linli Xu, 25, of Midlothian, hit a deer and stopped her car in the left lane of Route 288.

Justin C. Ransome, 41, of Midlothian and Amy Lee Abbott, 45, of Glen Allen, pulled over on the right shoulder, got out of their car, and went over to help Xu.

When Carr drove up behind Xu’s vehicle, police said she veered to the left in order to avoid the car.

When she did so, police said, she struck the three people on the side of the road.

Xu, Ransone, and Abbott all died at the scene. Carr was not injured.

Documents filed in civil court suggested Carr may have been texting while driving moments before the crash.

Police have not confirmed that information.

