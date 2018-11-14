× Bullet found in boys’ bathroom at Atlee High School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A bullet was found inside a boys’ bathroom at Atlee High School Wednesday, according to school principal Dr. John Wheeler.

Principal Wheeler notified parents in a message Wednesday afternoon.

“We immediately reported this incident to the Sheriff’s Office who took possession of the bullet and promptly investigated this matter,” Wheeler wrote.

The principal reassured parents that students were never in any harm and officials believe there was no credible threat.

Wheeler also asked parents to remind their child to check their belongings prior to coming onto school property for any items that are not permitted on school property.

“In addition, please help us to reinforce with your children the serious consequences they may face if they do not follow the Student Code of Conduct and the Code of Virginia, including suspension, expulsion, or even being arrested,” Wheeler wrote.

Here is the message in full:

Good evening, While I hope this message finds you well and enjoying your evening, I wanted to bring your attention to a safety concern that has been resolved at Atlee High School. Earlier today, a student found a small bullet in the boys’ bathroom located in the 200s hall. I want to reassure you that there is no cause for alarm, and no credible threat is believed to exist. Most importantly, at no time were any students in danger. In the meantime, I ask that you assist us in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Please remind your children to check their belongings prior to coming onto school property for any items that are not permitted. If you feel it is necessary, please personally inspect your children’s belongings for any prohibited items. In addition, please help us to reinforce with your children the serious consequences they may face if they do not follow the Student Code of Conduct and the Code of Virginia, including suspension, expulsion, or even being arrested. I hope this information is helpful and addresses any concerns that you may have. We look forward to welcoming our students back to school tomorrow morning. Thank you for your continued support of our efforts in providing a safe learning environment for our outstanding students. Dr. John Wheeler Principal Atlee High School