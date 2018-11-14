× 54 annual Craft and Design Show

54 annual Craft and design Show, November 16 – 18

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond celebrates its 54 annual Craft and design Show and this year it features more than 150 artists, with 50 news ones this year. to Craft + Design this year. The contemporary craft show, presented by Altria Group, takes place at Main Street Station’s train shed. There will be two local maker booths at the show, featuring the work of Richmond-area craftspeople. These special group booths will be curated by local brick-and-mortar retailers Shockoe Atelier and Dear Neighbor. Craft + Design will also feature a new Penland School of Crafts partnership booth, organized by local artist, Leigh Suggs. This booth will highlight several artists who are current and past participants in Penland’s prestigious Core Fellowship Program.

There are several opportunities to shop, starting Friday, November 16 from 6-9pm at The McKinnon and Harris Patrons’ Preview Party. Tickets are $50 for VisArts members and $55 for the general public; Patrons’ Preview ticket holders automatically get access to an after party at Shockoe Atelier from 9 to 11 p.m. The Rise + Shine Brunch, which pairs another early shopping opportunity with a light breakfast, bloody marys and mimosas, Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., tickets are $25 for VisArts members and $30 for the general public. At this year’s brunch, Richmond magazine will host a panel discussion by interior designers on integrating craft into the home. Regular shopping hours run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Sat., Nov. 17 and Sun., Nov. 18. General admission tickets cost $10. VisArts members receive one or two free general admission tickets, depending on their level of membership. Weekend passes are $75 for members and $80 for the general public and include a ticket to Patrons’ Preview, a ticket to Rise + Shine, unlimited admission during regular shopping hours and free valet parking all weekend. All proceeds from Craft + Design benefit the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. For more information visit https://www.visarts.org/events/craft-design-show/. Main Street Station is located at 1500 E. Main Street., Richmond.