Man stabbed on West Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a stabbing reported on West Broad Street in Richmond.

The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital.

His condition has not yet been released.

The stabbing was reported at about 12:17 p.m. near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Allen Avenue.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect in the stabbing.

