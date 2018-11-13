× Wayne wants to find family who will love and support him through his life journey

RICHMOND, Va. — Wanye, 16, is an active young man who loves sports, especially basketball and football.

He is kind and well-mannered who regularly says “ma’am,” “sir” and holds doors open for others.

He continues to make improvements in his life and is figuring out his next steps as he moves toward adulthood.

Wanye can be patient, supportive and nurturing with younger children. He has a strong attachment to his older brother and they are each other’s greatest support and motivation for doing well.

Wanye is an advocate for himself. He would love to join a family that will love and support him through his life journey.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.