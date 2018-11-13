‘Very tricky’ forecast shows wintry mix in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - After a wet Monday and Tuesday morning, a second round of rain will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

That rain should end around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Total rainfall for much of the Piedmont and Tidewater will be 1-2 inches.

The main storm system associated with this first rain event will bring another round of heavy rain to the area on Thursday.

An additional 1-2 inches of rain will be likely with this wave of moisture, with the rain ending Thursday night.

There is also a chance for a wintry mix that day.

"Yes, it's going to be cold. We'll be flirting the freezing in a handful of spots. Yes, moisture is headed our way. But these have got to team up just right to bring wintry mix," Nikki-Dee Ray explained Tuesday morning. "We're right on the freezing line which makes this forecast very, very tricky."

Areas north and west of Richmond could see that wintry mix, according to Tuesday morning's weather models.

Rain is expected to overtake any wintry precipitation by Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be breezy and dry, with cool and dry weather expected through the weekend.