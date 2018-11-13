× Two suspects arrested following multiple shooting incidents in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested on multiple charges following two shooting incidents in October and early November throughout Henrico County.

Taylor Ferrel, 20, of Henrico and Ramsey Gray, 22, of Henrico, were charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and shooting from a vehicle following a shooting incident in Western Henrico County. Shortly after 12 p.m. on October 15, officers responded to the 2400 block of Skipwith Rd. after a shooting victim ran to nearby Skipwith Elementary School for help.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the area of Hungary Springs Rd and Chowning Rd with the victim suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

In another incident on November 7., officers responded to 2400 block of Milhaven Dr. after reports that several shots had been fired. Taylor Ferrell and Ramsy Gray were again identified as suspects and charged with

Attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of the attempted malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, and shooting from a vehicle.