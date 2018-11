Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Corrine Gutierrez, L.AC, MSOM from Boulders Acupuncture & Natural Healthcare showed us how she uses different Traditional Chinese Medicine modalities to address fall allergy symptoms. Corrine demonstrated gua sha, acupuncture and acupressure and talked about herbal supplements that can help with allergy symptoms.

