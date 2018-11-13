Spring Run Elementary hosts “Coats for Kids” coat drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Puritan Cleaners is collecting coats for those in need this winter as part of their “Coats for Kids” program. Our Bill Bevins was at Spring Run Elementary in Midlothian as they held a coat drive for that program, and spoke to some of the school’s staff, as well as Sara Moncrieff from Puritan Cleaners about “Coats for Kids.” Puritan Cleaners has 13 different locations around the area participating in “Coats for Kids.” To learn more about where you can drop off your coats, you can give them a call at 804-355-5726 or visit them online at www.puritancleaners.com. You can also check out their social media page at Facebook.com/puritancleaners.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS COATS FOR KIDS}