School bus flips over after collision in Lunenburg County, 6 injured

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus with students on board and a garbage truck in Lunenburg County. The impact of the crash caused the school bus to flip on to its side.

“At 3:25 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the scene of a crash at Route 40 and Old Fletcher Road in Lunenburg County,” according to a State police spokesperson.

The school bus involved belongs to Kenston Forest School.

Six child passengers have been reported as injured, according to police.

One child suffered serious, but non-life threatening while the remaining five children are being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team has also responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.