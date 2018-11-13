× Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham to retire

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham announced his plan to retire effective December 31, 2018.

“Public service is, and has been, my life,” Chief Durham said. “It has been my highest privilege to serve the men and women of this department and the citizens of this great city.”

Durham, 55, arrived in Richmond in 2015 after a spending decades with the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

“Knowing that the department is in a better place than when I assumed command in 2015, I feel that now is the ideal time for me to focus on my personal life and to begin spending quality time with my family,” the chief said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will appoint an interim chief to bridge the gap until Chief Durham’s permanent replacement is selected.

