‘Pink Party’ helps city employees receive breast cancer screenings

PETERSBURG, V.a.-- Breast cancer awareness month may have been in October, but that doesn’t mean you should put off getting a mammogram for another year.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

But the earlier it's caught, the better. That’s why the Petersburg Trolley brought in 25 women who work for the city to have a breast exam as part of the Pink Party.

Last year was the first Pink Party and during it, they found something on the scan of one of the women in attendance.

“It made a huge difference because we caught it so early that we pretty much saved her life,” Dr. Daphne Brazil-Harrison said.

Shantel Cooper said she was nervous to get her first mammogram at the Pink Party this year.

“Cancer, death, that’s all I think about,” Cooper said.

But she admitted breast cancer runs in her family. Her mother is a survivor and it killed her great-grandmother.

Cynthia Hall, MBA RTRM, told us she tries to put her patients’ mind at ease.

“We want to make sure that anyone that comes in here, that they don’t have fear, that we show them and demonstrate to them, that we are here to help and assist them and make having a mammogram a pleasant experience,” Hall said.

After getting the mammogram Cooper said she felt better.

“It just opened my eyes more of what the process actually is and took a weight off my shoulder,” Cooper said.