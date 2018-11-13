× Norfolk Southern train derails in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Dinwiddie County Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the derailment occurred at 1:50 p.m. when a train traveling eastbound near Petersburg derailed two locomotives and 13 rail cars, which were carrying 26 shipping containers.

No one was injured in the derailment.

Norfolk Southern personnel are at the site assessing the derailment.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.