“Long Road To Mercy” by David Baldacci

RICHMOND, Va - Best-selling author David Baldacci is excited about the release of his new novel, “Long Road to Mercy”. It’s the first of a new series that tells the story of Atlee Pine working for the FBI investigating the case of a mule found dead at the bottom of the Grand Canyon and its rider missing.

David Baldacci will be in our area to sign copies of the book. You can catch him at the Barnes & Nobel on Brook Road in Glen Allen at 7PM Friday, November 30th at 6:30pm and he will sign copies Saturday, December 8th at the college bookstore in Williamsburg at 2pm.

https://www.davidbaldacci.com/; www.grandcentralpublishing.com