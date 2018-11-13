× Community pool with waterslide swimming into eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Families will soon have a new place to swim and play in eastern Henrico. County officials and the YMCA of Greater Richmond announced Tuesday they would partner to build the $8 million Henrico Aquatics Center.

The North Laburnum Avenue center is expected to open in early 2020 and will feature an eight-lane, 25-yard pool and a warm-water instructional pool with zero-depth entry.

“The Henrico Aquatics Center — like the new Fairfield Area Library across the street — will be a wonderful addition to the Laburnum corridor, promoting exercise, good health and endless fun for the entire community,” Henrico Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thornton said. “We are thrilled to partner with the YMCA of Greater Richmond to make this dream a reality.”

The center will also feature a family spray area, a waterslide, and family locker rooms.

“The Henrico Aquatics Center will be a game changer for youth and families,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas said. “In addition to family swim times, the facility will offer swimming lessons, host practices and meets for our high school swim teams and get plenty of use by Henrico’s youth summer camps and community groups like the Police Athletic League.”

While Henrico plans to pay for construction costs, the YMCA of Greater Richmond will build, manage and operate the facility.

To access the pool, families can join the YMCA or pay a daily rate.

“The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the appropriation of funds and lease agreement for the aquatics center after public hearings on Dec. 11,” a Henrico County spokesperson said. “The board also will consider at that meeting authorization of an operating agreement with the YMCA of Greater Richmond.”

Construction at North Laburnum Avenue and Watts Lane could begin as early as March 2019.

This is a developing story.