RICHMOND, Va - Roy Paul is the Executive Director of Cents Ability. He joined us to talk about the non-profit organization that teaches and empowers high school students to manage money. He said more than half of the students he teaches rarely or never talk with their parents about monty. Roy gave tips that teenagers can start doing now to learn money management. You can learn more at https://cents-ability.org/press
Explaining How Dollars Make Cents To Students
