How Chesterfield’s school shuffle could impact your family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County School Board will consider a plan to rezone Chesterfield County schools, thus shuffling hundreds of Chesterfield students. They will consider the plan at a Tuesday night work session.

Under the plan, hundreds of Chesterfield students would be moved to the new Old Hundred Elementary School, which is expected to open in the 2019-2020 school year.

The children moving to Old Hundred Elementary would come from three different schools:

Watkins Elementary School = 441 students

Swift Creek Elementary School = 268 students

Evergreen Elementary School = 2 students

Students would also be moved based on the neighborhood where they live.

According to a Chesterfield Schools presentation, Watkins Elementary School students who live in Brookcreek Crossing, Saint Ives, and The Park at Salisbury are now part of the Old Hundred Elementary Zone.

On the other hand, children at the Sanctuary at Watermill will stay at Swift Creek Elementary and students in Cambria Cove would remain at Woolridge Elementary.

Many other Chesterfield elementary schools may be affected by this plan, which schools leaders said aimed to balance enrollments and improve efficiency.

