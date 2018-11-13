Caroline mother receives settlement after mistaken-identity arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Caroline County mother sought $250,000 in damages after she was arrested and charged for crimes she didn't commit, according to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Richmond.

The lawsuit stated a Caroline County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Brittany Dawn Jenkins of Ruther Glen for temporary tags on February 28, 2017.

The deputy "had no reasonable, articulable suspicion, let alone probable cause to stop the vehicle," according to the court documents.

Jenkins' three children, ages 1, 2, and 3, were also in the vehicle.

The lawsuit alleged the deputy found warrants for "Brittany Dawn Jenkins" after running her name through their system.

"The person actually sought by the complainant was "Brittney Nicole Jenkins" the lawsuit read which "listed the wrong address, the wrong social security number, the wrong height, the wrong weight and the wrong eye color for Plaintiff."

However, Jenkins was instructed to drop her three children off with the Department of Social Services during the arrest, according to the lawsuit.

"This was extremely traumatic for both Plaintiff and her children," the lawsuit stated.

Jenkins was released on her own recognizance by the magistrate and the charges were dismissed at court.

However, the defendants said in court papers that the deputy pulled the mother over for a rejected inspection sticker.

The mother was given sufficient time to notify family members but was told to drive her children to DSS when she couldn't reach a relative, according to the defendants.

The Free Lance Star first reported Jenkins received a $20,000 settlement from the state.

One of the defendant's, Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa, told The Free Lance Star he believed his office did not do anything wrong.