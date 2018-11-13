× Broadway in Richmond seeks young female actress for hit musical on tour

RICHMOND, Va. — The Tony-nominated musical “Waitress” is coming to the Altria Theater February 12-17, but before the show can premiere, Broadway in Richmond is seeking two young actresses to perform the role of “LuLu” for the duration of the show.

“Waitress” tells the story of a woman named Jenna, an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu.

The “Search for Lulu” will take place on Tuesday, November 27 at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Qualified actresses should be shorter than 4’2 and be no older than 5 years and 6 months as of February 12, 2019.

Individual applicants are welcome, as are sets of twins or siblings but space is limited to the first 60 applicants to sign up.

Those interested in signing up for the auditions need to register online as no walk-ups will be allowed. The audition will consist of the child reading two lines from the show and parents are asked to bring a current headshot and resume for each child – however, a headshot, resume and prior acting experience are not required.

Tickets for the Richmond engagement of Waitress will go on sale to the public, Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m., online, by calling 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX) or at the Altria Theater box office.