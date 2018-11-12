× Trucker hauling cat food injured in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A truck driver pulled from a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 in Henrico was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Khislat Mukhiddinov, 37, of Philadelphia, was hauling approximately 28,000 pounds of canned cat food when he drove off the road and struck several trees, according to police.

“The load shifted forward coming out of the trailer and onto the cab compartment,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Mukhiddinov had to be extricated out of the cab.”

The crash was reported at about 1:38 a.m. Sunday near the Pocahontas Parkway (Route 895) in eastern Henrico.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.