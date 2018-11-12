× Spider-man creator, Marvel Comics co-founder Stan Lee dead at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the co-creator of Marvel Comics, has passed away at the age of 95, TMZ reported.

Lee was rushed to the hospital early Monday where he later died.

Lee has suffered several illnesses over the past year, including pneumonia.

Lee started Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with “The Fantastic Four,” according to TMZ. He then went on to create “Spider-Man,” “Black Panther,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “X-Men,” “Iron Man” and “The Avengers.”

He was well known for his many cameos in Marvel films.