Pesto Pasta Magic

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh from Kitchen Magician Catering whipped up a Fall Pesto Pasta. He also showcased how to make a delicious basil pesto, including garlic, tomatoes and lemon! You can enjoy Chef Ausar’s food Saturday, November 17th from 5 to 8pm at Fire House 15 on Meadowbridge Road in Richmond. For more information head on line to https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/

Fall Pesto Pasta

Serves 6

Ingredients

Pesto

* Kosher salt

* Cracked Black Pepper

* 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons pine nuts, divided

* 5 cups basil leaves loosely packed

* 1 garlic clove, peeled, cut in half

* 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

* 1 cup finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

Pasta Dish

* 3 tablespoons olive oil

* 1 small lemon, very thinly sliced, seeds removed

* 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

* 1/2 bunch broccoli rabe, chopped

* 2 15-ounce cans cannellini (white kidney) beans, rinsed

* 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

* 2 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

* Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

* 1 pound of Cavatappi Pasta

Instructions

1. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente about 12 minutes; once finished shock in ice water and set aside.

2. Toast 2 Tbsp. of pine nuts in a small skillet over medium-low heat, shaking skillet back and forth, until lightly toasted, 2–3 minutes; set aside.

3. Blanch 5 cups basil in a small pot of boiling water 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a large bowl filled with ice water.

4. Purée garlic, oil, 1/2 tsp. salt, and remaining 1/3 cup pine nuts in a blender until nuts are very finely chopped and mixture is creamy. Lift basil from ice water, a splash of water will aid in emulsification, so don’t dry off basil leaves. Add to blender and purée just to combine. Add 1 cup Parmesan and purée to combine.

5. Transfer pesto to a medium bowl.

6. Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add lemon, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lemon is softened and brown in spots, about 5 minutes. Add broccoli

rabe and pasta; season with salt and pepper and cook, tossing occasionally, until broccoli is bright green and crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

7. Add beans and 1/2 cup of vegetable stock to the pot. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors have melded and liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Mix in pesto and garnish with parmesan cheese. Top with Parmesan, reserved toasted pine nuts and garnish with basil.

8. Enjoy