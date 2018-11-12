RICHMOND, Va - Keyshia Moore showed us a dish that will have you looking forward to Thanksgiving leftovers! Keyshia Moore from Creating Like Keyshia showed us how to make simple and delicious loaded stuffed mashed potato balls.
Loaded Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls
· 1 slice of cooked turkey or ham, chopped
· Cooking oil, for frying
· 2 cups leftover cold mashed potatoes
· 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
· 1 tablespoon chopped green onion
· 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder
· 1 large egg, beaten
· 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
·
1. Heat deep fryer to 350 degrees.
2. In a medium bowl, combine turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, cheese, green onion, garlic powder.
3. Roll the mixture into small balls.
4. Dip balls into eggs, then roll into Panko bread crumbs.
5. Drop into fryer 4 at a time. Cook for about 4 minutes. Drain on paper towel lined plate.
6. Serve hot. Garnished with grated cheese. (optional)
Makes about 12 balls.
Total preparation time: Under 10 mins