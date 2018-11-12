Kamras: Hundreds of RPS students may have GPAs changed after credit mistakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says that hundreds of RPS students may have their grade point averages changed after the state found mistakes in students' transcripts going back to at least 2015.

"It's unconscionable what has been going on," Kamras said.

The Virginia Department of Education found several hundred RPS high students received credit for courses that hadn't been approved, received two credits when they should have only received one, or received a final grade of D when teachers gave them F's for both semesters.

"To me, that is the violation of the trust that you have as an educator," Kamras said.

Kamras said the state found that the issue goes back to at least 2015 and informed RPS during the 2015/2016 school year.

"Yeah, that's crushing," RPS parent Dina Weinstein, whose son is a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School said. "My sons classmates are working hard, and as the superintendent said and wrote, it's no fault of their own."

Kamras said VDOE urged his predecessor Dana Bedden to make changes, but for unknown reasons, nothing was done.

"All I know is the issue still exists and according to VDOE they informed RPS of this starting in 2015," Kamras said.

Kamras asked VDOE for a waiver so that the impacted kids would not lose credits, but the request was denied on Friday.

Now RPS and the state will review all high school transcripts before April 1, 2019, beginning with those who are seniors in high school.

"I'm glad the current administration is addressing it," Weinstein said.

Kamras says VDOE told him they are not aware of any senior who could potentially lose credit that could impact their graduation.

He also said they won't review transcripts belonging to students that already graduated.