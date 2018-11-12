Richmond man arrested for destroying Bibles, vandalizing Chesterfield church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond man was arrested and charged with breaking into and vandalizing a Chesterfield church.

Jacob R. Farnsworth, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, and vandalism.

Farnsworth, according to police, broke into Ironbridge Baptist Church on Ironbridge Road last Tuesday night, November 6.

"[He] entered the church, destroyed Bibles, broke an interior window and spray-painted walls," a police spokesperson said. "Surveillance images of the suspect were released to the public Wednesday afternoon. After further investigation, detectives identified the suspect."

Those surveillance images showed a man wearing a hat that appeared to say "I Love Jesus."

Police have not yet said what may have prompted the church crimes.

Farnsworth was booked, without bond, at Chesterfield County Jail.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.