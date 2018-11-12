How a middle school student inspired ‘Kindness Week’ in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The City of Richmond now has a week dedicated to kindness thanks to Binford Middle School student Jalia Hardy.

Hardy, a straight-A student, won the Virginia Municipal League’s, “If I Were Mayor” statewide essay contest. Her essay inspired Mayor Levar Stoney to sign a proclamation declaring the week of November 12 through 16 as “Kindness Week” in Richmond.

“Thanks to Jalia and her writing talent, Richmond now has a week officially dedicated to kindness,” said Mayor Stoney. “Let this week serve as an example for how the citizens of our great city should interact with one another every day of the year.”

Stoney is encouraging community members to give compliments to others and to do something nice for someone during Kindness Week.

In addition to Kindness Week, handmade signs with the message: “Be Kind” is circulating across the city. Richmond resident Gini Bonnell has handed out more than 1,200 signs.

Jalia Hardy now has a very own homemade sign.