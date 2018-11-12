Get in the holiday spirit with Illuminate Light Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Come and celebrate the holiday season at Meadow Event Park in Doswell and see the Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village. The man of the season himself, Santa, joined us to tell us more about the light show and all the holiday cheer.

Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. For more information, give them a call at 804-994-7849 or visit them online at www.illuminatelightshow.com. You can also find them on social media at Facebook.com/illuminatelightshow. Starting November 19th through December 19th, if you bring five cans of food with you, you will get $5 off the regular gate admission price on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. All food donations will be given to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ILLUMINATE LIGHT SHOW AND SANTA’S VILLAGE}