DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Five students were taken to the hospital with what police called minor injuries after a car struck their Dinwiddie County school bus Monday morning.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash was reported at about 6:43 a.m. along Boydton Plank Road near Duncan Road.

“The driver of a 2012 Blue Bird Dinwiddie County school bus was activating the hazard lights and stop bar to pick up students, when a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by, Elizabeth Overby, 76, of Sutherland, Va., struck the bus in the rear,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The school bus was transporting 30 children ranging from 6th to 12th grade.”

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police added.

This is a developing story.