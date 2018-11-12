Claire Danes shouts out Richmond hot spots in new promotional video

RICHMOND, Va. — Emmy award-winning actress and Homeland star Claire Danes is featured in a new promotional video released today by The Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Homeland filmed its seventh season throughout Central Virginia in 2017 and early 2018. The award-winning Showtime series about the CIA, terrorism, and politics filmed throughout Richmond using the city’s streets, apartment complexes, and the Virginia State Capitol to recreate Washington D.C.

Fox 21, the studio behind the Emmy Award-winning series, created the video to benefit Virginia Tourism as part of their partnership with the Virginia Film Office. The video debuted as part of this year’s VA-1 Tourism Summit at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

In the video, Danes talks about her favorite parts of filming in Richmond, including the city’s restaurants, scenic views, and pie stores.

“Richmond continues to land on ‘best-of’ lists, so it’s no surprise that Richmond’s neighborhoods, restaurants, and shops charmed the cast and crew of Homeland. We were thrilled to host them and we’d love to welcome them back again.” said Jennifer Hendren, Chief Marketing Officer at Richmond Region Tourism.