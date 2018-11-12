Wayne Covil, Jon Burkett, Shelby Brown surprises vets, thank them for their service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – In celebration of Veteran’s Day, CBS 6 stopped by McGuire VA Medical Center in South Richmond to thank veterans for their service.

Senior reporter Wayne Covil, and reporters Jon Burkett and Shelby Brown visited with half a dozen veterans and surprised them with a special gift.

“We appreciate the veterans and everything that they’ve done to keep our country free. To show our appreciation, as a part of CBS 6 Gives, we like to present you this gift card,” said Covil.

“This is just a small token of our appreciation. Just for you to spend on yourself. Get yourself something nice and just remember your friends at Channel 6 are thinking about you and we appreciate all that you do,” said Brown.

