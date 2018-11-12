× Student brings airsoft gun on school bus

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie County student faces punishment for bringing an airsoft gun to school.

A classmate saw the airsoft gun on the school bus and told an adult.

“The bus returned to the school and school administrators and the resource officer immediately located the male student who turned over the airsoft (BB) gun without incident,” Dinwiddie County Public Schools spokesperson Christie Clarke said. “The remaining students were then safely transported home. All evidence suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to students or staff.”

Charges are pending against the student, who was released into the custody of his parent.

