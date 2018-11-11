Wounded victim arrives at hospital after shooting at East Richmond condos

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said one person was wounded after officers were called to a shooting report at an East End condo complex Sunday evening.

Capt. Michael J. Bender, Jr. with Richmond Police said officers were called to East Richmond Road and Briel Street just before 5:40 p.m. for a shots fired report and “a person possibly being shot.”

However, Bender said that when officers arrived to the Villas of Oakwood Condominiums, they did not find the victim, but evidence of weapons being fired.

“Minutes later a report came in from a local hospital for a person arriving suffering from a gunshot wound,” Bender said.

Officials said that person’s injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

A CBS 6 crew spotted detectives and forensics officers investigating at the scene.

There has been no word yet on a description of the suspect.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.