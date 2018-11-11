Veterans Day: Freebies, discounts and deals for military members

Veterans Day is Sunday and observed Monday and restaurants and businesses across Central Virginia are offering discounts, free meals and special deals to veterans and members of the military.

Restaurants

Applebee’s: All veterans and active-duty military are invited for a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu on Sunday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All military members who dine-in at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse on Sunday will receive a complimentary entree up to $12.95 plus a free Dr. Pepper beverage. (Must show military ID or proof of service.)

Bob Evans: Free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Sunday.

Bonefish Grill: Complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer on Sunday for active and retired service members with a valid military ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings and fries for active and retired service members. At participating locations only. Dine-in only on Sunday.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2018.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active duty members will receive a complimentary entrée from CPK’s special Veterans Day menu on Sunday. (Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem for a buy one, get one free (BOGO) offer on pizza, pasta or salad during a return visit November 12 through 18 — while supplies last.)

CiCis Pizza: Free adult buffet for active military members and veterans with proof of military service.

Cracker Barrel: Free crafted coffee or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary on Sunday.

Mission BBQ: Free sandwiches and cake for all Veterans and active duty military personnel on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. There will be a live performance of the National Anthem at noon.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday to any person who is serving or has served in a U.S. military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves.

HOOTERS: All veterans and active-duty military can enjoy one free entree from the Hooters Special Veterans Day Menu on Sunday — when they purchase a beverage. (You must present a military ID or proof of service.)

IHOP: Veterans can grab a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes at participating locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Dine-in only

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Sunday.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Sunday and Monday.

Rock Bottom Breweries: Vets are invited to eat free at Rock Bottom Breweries from Nov. 10-12. Additionally, each brewery will be brewing a limited edition Veterans Day IPA, and, from November 10 through November 17, donating 25 cents from every pint to a local veterans charity.

SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt: Veterans and active duty personnel with a valid military ID get a free 12-ounce frozen yogurt on Sunday.

Texas de Brazil: Two veterans dine complimentary plus 20% off for up to six additional guests on Sunday and Monday.

Texas Roadhouse: Every member of our military will receive a free lunch Sunday.

Tijuana Flats: Veterans with a valid military ID can visit any Tijuana Flats location for one free entree and fountain drink on Sunday.

Starbucks: Veterans and active-duty service members along with military spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee on Sunday.

World of Beer: Veterans will receive one free draught beer or $5 off their check on Sunday.

Red Robin: All veterans and active-duty military can get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Sunday.

Retailers/services

Great Clips: Veterans and current military members get a free haircut.

Sports Clips: Get your hair cut on Sunday and $1 from every cut will help fund scholarships for veterans.

Dollar General: 11% discount on qualifying purchases on Sunday to all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members.

Lowe’s: Veterans and active military get 10% off purchases Veterans Day and every day.

Sheetz: Sheetz is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military personnel a free meal and a free car wash.

