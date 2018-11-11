Strange Matter is closing: ‘All good things must come to an end’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – After nearly a decade in business, the Richmond bar Strange Matter is closing, according to post on the venue’s Facebook page

The owners announced the club, where hundreds of bands got their start, will close sometime in mid-December.

"All good things must come to an end, and the time is now for the owners to start new chapters in their lives and send the business out on a high note," the post reads. "We wouldn't trade the last 9 years of experiences for the world and are happy you (our customers and friends) were here for a part of it."

The West Grace Street club opened in the 1990s under names like: The Back Door, Twisters and Nanci Raygun.

The owners thanked the numerous bands and artists who have performed at the club over the years.

"The creative energy you brought here, the amount of people you familiarized with the space, and the folks who continue to come because they wanted to support you helped keep this place going..." the post states.

The final musical act, Punks for Presents, is slated for Saturday, Dec. 15.

"We can only hope that the building will again be a home for creatives and used for what we feel it should be, but only time will tell," the post reads. "For now, the Richmond music landscape couldn't be stronger, with more new venues than ever and more killer locals than ever before--please continue to support this community!"

Outpouring of love on social media

News of the closure sparked a flood of responses on social media.

I put a long post up on FB and IG but on here I’ll keep it brief. Thank you @smatter929 for allowing me to put artists on your stage 43 times. Thank you #RVA for 43 Face Melt Fridays. Thank you HipHop for giving us a voice. And to my team thank you, without you I wouldnt be alive pic.twitter.com/Tub4jrxNZv — Black Liquid (@BlackLiq) November 10, 2018

WE LOVE U @smatter929 !!! U made my dreams come true... I got to open for all my fav bands there. Chmond will never be the same 💔💔💘💘 — Big Baby (@_big_bb) November 10, 2018

Bummed to hear that @smatter929 is closing down next month. We've had some of our best shows and bar none our worst show there. Damn — Don Babylon (@donbabylonband) November 10, 2018

Some of my very first shoots as a music photographer took place @smatter929. It’s closing is a huge loss for #RVA and will ALWAYS hold a large place in my heart. — Joel Shaw (@Joel_Shaw) November 11, 2018

the undeniably killer @smatter929 is closing down in Richmond. huge thanks to all the staff and management for all the fun shows, tasty food and shots in the bathroom, that place ruled so hard — Kevin Johnson (@kevintweets4U) November 11, 2018

It sucks seeing cool venues close. Hopefully I can come back into town to see one more show. I'll miss you @smatter929. — Samantha. (@SammeeFaye) November 11, 2018

countless memories at @smatter929 that's a huge loss for richmond, vcu and the many talented artists who performed there — Austin Walker (@AWalk3r) November 11, 2018

