Strange Matter is closing: ‘All good things must come to an end’

RICHMOND, Va. – After nearly a decade in business, the Richmond bar Strange Matter is closing, according to post on the venue’s Facebook page
The owners announced the club, where hundreds of bands got their start, will close sometime in mid-December.
"All good things must come to an end, and the time is now for the owners to start new chapters in their lives and send the business out on a high note," the post reads. "We wouldn't trade the last 9 years of experiences for the world and are happy you (our customers and friends) were here for a part of it."
The West Grace Street club opened in the 1990s under names like: The Back Door, Twisters and Nanci Raygun.
The owners thanked the numerous bands and artists who have performed at the club over the years.
"The creative energy you brought here, the amount of people you familiarized with the space, and the folks who continue to come because they wanted to support you helped keep this place going..." the post states.
The final musical act, Punks for Presents, is slated for Saturday, Dec. 15.
"We can only hope that the building will again be a home for creatives and used for what we feel it should be, but only time will tell," the post reads. "For now, the Richmond music landscape couldn't be stronger, with more new venues than ever and more killer locals than ever before--please continue to support this community!"
