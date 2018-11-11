Endangered Missing Child Alert: ‘At risk’ 5-year-old girl missing from Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 5-year-old missing girl from Spotsylvania County who is considered endangered.

Virginia State Police issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for Scarlett Kathleen Belle Lago.

The child was taken by her father, Gonzalo “Danny” Ira Lago Sunday evening, according to Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office officials.

Troopers said the pair may be traveling in a GMC flatbed truck with a tool box/push-bumper lift kit.

Scarlett Lago is 3 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 44 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair and a scab on the tip of her nose. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with no shoes.

The girl’s father is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with writing on it, blue jeans and slip-on shoes.

“The child’s safety is believed to be at risk,” officials said.

Anyone with information about Scarlett or Danny Lago is asked to immediately call 911 or contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 540-582-7115.

