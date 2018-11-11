Creative and intelligent Reign hopes to find forever family.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Reign, 16, is a very creative and intelligent young lady. She can be shy when you first meet her, but once you get to know her she is very funny and has a great sense of humor.
She loves to eat and try different foods. In her free time, she enjoys watching television.
Math is Reign's favorite subject in school; she is very smart and excels in most of her classes in school. She is artistic and has a talent for drawing. She enjoys putting puzzles together as well as playing games with friends.
Reign values family and is very protective once she forms a bond with someone.
